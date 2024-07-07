IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.01. 4,194,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,883,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $8,642,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 8,234,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 822,149 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

