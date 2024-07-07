iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $13.87. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 247,302 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.