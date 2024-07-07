LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Up 4.8%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. 153,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 419,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 66.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

