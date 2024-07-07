LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Up 4.8%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. 153,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 419,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPL
LG Display Stock Up 5.0 %
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 66.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.