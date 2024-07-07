Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Mariner LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 105.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Portland General Electric by 309.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 131,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 187.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on POR. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

