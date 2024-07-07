Norden Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

