State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,144 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $25.44 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

