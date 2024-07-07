Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,172 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of SKY opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

