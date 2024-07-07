Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

