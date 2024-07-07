7,631 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

