Norden Group LLC Buys New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,010,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

