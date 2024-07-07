Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in State Street by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $2,752,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

State Street stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

