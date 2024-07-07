2,850 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 138.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $5,535,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $301.79 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.