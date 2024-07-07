Norden Group LLC Invests $834,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $136.24 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

