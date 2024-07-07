Norden Group LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.