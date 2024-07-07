Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,996 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 653,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

