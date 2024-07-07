3,406 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.20. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

