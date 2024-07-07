Norden Group LLC Invests $875,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.