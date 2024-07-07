Norden Group LLC Invests $875,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.03.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
