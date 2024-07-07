Norden Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $161.93 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

