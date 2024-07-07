Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.45.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.