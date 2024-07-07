Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %
Nordson stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.45.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.
Nordson Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
