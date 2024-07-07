Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

