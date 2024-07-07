Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $846.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $839.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.53. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

