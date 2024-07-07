15,372 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,623,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after purchasing an additional 472,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,533,000 after purchasing an additional 410,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 330,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 242,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

