Norden Group LLC Takes $998,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $213,336,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $146.88 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.