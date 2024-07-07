State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

