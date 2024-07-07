Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,406,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,934 shares of company stock worth $241,906. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.