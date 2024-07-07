State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

