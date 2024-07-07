State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 125 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,001 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $90.52 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

