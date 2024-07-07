State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,391 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

