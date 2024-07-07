State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $2.34 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $105.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.