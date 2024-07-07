State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,728 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $18.38 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.