State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 200 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Integer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,886,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Integer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $116.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

