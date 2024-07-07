State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.34 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 703,536 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,064,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 416,480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.91 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

