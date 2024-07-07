State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.31 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company



Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

