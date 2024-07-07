State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,005 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.