Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.