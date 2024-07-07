State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 143.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Shares of DY opened at $169.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

