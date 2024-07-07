State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

