State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 71 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,991,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMR opened at $303.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.24 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

