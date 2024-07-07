State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

ZM stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $6,326,899 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

