Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.51% of Enpro worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 5,227.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.08 and a 12 month high of $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.08%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

