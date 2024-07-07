87,473 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,060 shares of company stock worth $1,510,995. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Trading Up 0.2 %

BOX opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.