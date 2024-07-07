State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 878 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.