State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

