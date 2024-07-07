State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 347 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMSI stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

