State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Glaukos worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 513,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,367 shares of company stock worth $8,284,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

