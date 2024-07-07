State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE JXN opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

