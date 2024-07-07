Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Seagate Technology worth $45,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

