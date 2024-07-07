Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $44,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IEX opened at $194.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

