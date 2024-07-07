Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,133 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.74% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $43,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

