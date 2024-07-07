Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,482 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Everest Group worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $338.94 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

